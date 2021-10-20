- Advertisement -

Broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has shared shocking details after the arrest of comic actor Funny Face.

Telling his side of the story, he narrated that the actor was arrested after their interview at the premises of Kofi TV and taken to the Nima Police Station.

He continued that he later went to the Nima police station to seek an update on the arrest only to be told that he (Funny Face) has been taken to the CID headquarters and would be spending some time there.

Kofi revealed he was then asked by the police in charge to write down his statement which he did and after got the chance to speak with Funny Face who was behind bars.

According to Kofi, the inmates told him the actor has been crying since the night he was brought into the cells and at a point, he called them together and asked them to pray so that God could take his life.

Watch the video below:

He went on to say that Funny Face at this point in his life feels he has failed in life and believes that death is the only thing that can make him free.

In other news, Funny Face has welcomed Shatta Wale who was also arrested for faking a gunshot attack a few days ago.