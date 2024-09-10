type here...
Funny Face curses his baby mama; Says men will chop her wotowoto but will never marry her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face who has been trending on social media for the past 24 hours after resurrecting his long-time beef with his baby mama has gone to the extreme.

This time around, the self-styled children’s president has resorted to curses to air his grievances.

In a new explosive video that has taken over social media trends, Funny Face cursed Vanessa that she would never be a married wife – While accusing her of sleeping with Medikal.

According to Funny Face, men will continue to sleep with her but will never walk the aisle with her.

As stated Funny Face, Vanessa will run to the internet to cry and beg for forgiveness in te next two years.

While ranting, Funny Face also recounted how Vanessa once pressed his neck till he almost lost consciousness.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

