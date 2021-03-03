Funny Face daughters Ella and Bella show off their dance moves in new video

- Advertisement -

Funny Face’s daughters Ella and Bella have showcased that impressive dance moves in a new viral video.

The twin daughters of the embattled comedian were spotted in a video having a boogie down.

The little girls may have just taken after their father’s talent in dancing and had some very good dance steps to show the public.

While they had fun, their mother Vanessa who was recording them cheered them on.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, The Ofaakor Circuit Court has extended Funny Face’s stay and treatment in the Accra Psychiatric Hospital by a month.

Reports suggest that the extension was suggested by the doctor attending to the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng.

According to him, the extension was necessitated by the fact that Funny Face needs enough rest to recover as he currently has some difficult in articulating his thoughts.