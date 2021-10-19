type here...
Funny Face denied bail

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny face arrested by Police for unlawfully firing 21 shots
Funny Face FI
According to a report by KOFI TV, Funny Face has been denied bail after efforts to take him out of custody following his arrest.

The Media outlet also revealed that Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare called for the actor’s arrest.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face was arrested by the Police on, Monday, 18th October 2021, at 10:14 pm.

Ghana Police in a statement released said, due to the history of Funny Face, they shall submit him to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

Meanwhile, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has apologized for insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, Adebayor and others for his actions last Sunday.

