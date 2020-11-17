type here...
Funny Face gets fed up with people very easily – Baby Mama

By Qwame Benedict
The baby mama of Funny Face known as Vanessa has revealed that aside from all the things that the actor has been doing on social media, he really despise people in real life.

Vanessa made this known while speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV.

According to her, Funny Face is someone who gets fed up with people easily and when that happens, he starts acting strange towards you.

She went on to say the longest time you can spend with the actor without him getting mad with you is either 3 or 4 days because after that he becomes angry and starts acting weird towards whoever is around.

Vanessa explained that she sometimes tries to find out from him why he is acting strange towards her and he would respond to her that a fight they had about 3 days or a week ago has made him angry.

She added that when that happens, the next thing that follows is that he would rain insults on her for a long time and then storm out of the house for days without checking up on her.

Watch the video below:

The mother of Funny Face’s twins stated that when he leaves the house, he could go out and spend about 3 to 4 days before returning home when he is now back in the mood.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Vanessa and Funny Face real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng was in the news months ago after Vanessa according to reports ran out of their house with their twins.

The comic actor who became emotional took to social media and asked that people help him beg his baby mama(Since they are not married) to return his twins’ name, Ella and Bella.

He blamed his colleague in the industry Lil Win as the cause of his breakup and even at a point wanted to exchange blows with Lil Win during an interview on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz.

Source:Ghpage

