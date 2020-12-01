type here...
GhPage Entertainment Funny Face goes full blast again over baby mama issues on Kwaku...
Entertainment

Funny Face goes full blast again over baby mama issues on Kwaku Manu’s aggressive interview

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Funny Face aggressive interview
Funny Face aggressive interview
- Advertisement -

Kwaku Manu has posted excerpts from his interview with Funny Face on his Instagram page.

The interview which was held at Funny Face’s Kasoa residence had the latter talking extensively about his relationship issues and mental health problems.

Both comic actors sat and delved into Funny Face’s baby mama drama on the Aggressive Interview show speaking about where the latter’s head is at.

Even though the video did not vividly show how the whole conversation went, both actors seemed to have had a fun time.

Kwaku Manu posed the question of whether Funny Face still loved his baby mama, Vanessa and he refrained from giving an answer.

He sarcastically responded by saying that it was a dumb question and asked if Kwaku had come all the way from Kumasi to ask him silly questions.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

However, the full exclusive interview has been posted on Kwaku Manu’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Funny Face has in a number of Instagram posts tried to make amends for his numerous outbursts and ranting during his scuffle with Vanessa over his twins.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The comedian has been putting out the idea that he still loves Vanessa and that he is ready and willing to marry her.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

Funny Face Vanessa
Funny Face Vanessa
Funny Face Vanessa
Funny Face Vanessa

It would be beautiful to see the couple settle their differences and get back together. To be realistic, a nuptial ceremony, however, may seem farfetched at the moment.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News