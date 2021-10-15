type here...
Funny Face goes hard on Lilwin, Kalybos & Bismark The Joke again

By Lizbeth Brown
Bismark The Joke, Kalybos, Lilwin & Funny Face
Ghanaian comedian Funny Face seems to be going through a relapse as he has rekindled his squabble with colleague actors Bismark The Joke, Kalybos, and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

In a video, Funny Face hurled insults at his colleagues and described Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as evil.

Funny Face alleged that Lilwin took him to a spiritualist to kill him but it was unsuccessful.

According to Funny Face, the spiritualist told Lilwin that he can only destroy Funny Face’s life but he cannot be killed.

He then added that Lilwin’s fake character has now been revealed which is why some Kumawood actors are after him.

Funny Face further stated that he will physically attack Bismark, Kalybos and Lilwin anywhere he meets them.

Watch the video below;

It is not known what irked the award-winning comedian to attack his colleagues again in such a manner.

However, his viral video has received some reactions from social media users. Read some comments below;

sarahmorgan751 wrote; “Funny go take your medication”.

dainy_hatman asked; “What kind of weed does he smoke at all. He should change his supplier”.

lipstevenson stated; “This guy needs to be chained. I feel sorry for him”.

ziramagic_beauty added; “The guy is saying his mind and you all calling him mad man cos he was once unwell”.

am_king_promzy _veyron also wrote; “Sad but funny”.

beverlycutie commented; “This guy is not well”.

Source:Ghpage

