News

Funny Face happily flaunts his new beautiful bae online after overcoming broken heart

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face happily flaunts his new beautiful bae online after overcoming broken heart

Self-acclaimed Children’s President, Funny Face, appears to have returned to his old self.

The award-winning comic actor has happily flaunted his new lover on social media after recovering from a serious broken heart.

As we all know, Funny Face has been open about his struggles with mental health and God been so good, it appears he’s slowly recovering.

In this new video, Funny Face is seen cuddling his new lover who was also enjoying his affectionate gestures.


During their interaction, they even discussed the possibility of welcoming a baby together, adding an exciting twist to their conversation.

Fans and followers of the actor have reacted enthusiastically to this new love life of Funny Face by expressing their happiness and support for his apparent return to a happier state of mind.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

