Entertainment

Funny Face has been cursed by a woman – Ajagurajah claims

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Funny-Face-and-Ajagurajah
Funny-Face-and-Ajagurajah

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Osofo Ajagurajah has disclosed that Funny Face’s predicament is a result of a curse from a woman.

Comic actor Funny Face’s recent actions have been on the discussion table by some people wondering how it got to this stage when everyone thought he was recovering from his mental breakdown.

In the last few days, Funny Face has been seen on tape smoking weed making people associate his mental health with the use of hard drugs.

But Osofo Ajagurajah is of a different view and blames an unidentified lady as the one behind Funny Face’s madness.

According to the preacher, the problem is spiritual and not physical as some people are saying or believe.

“Someone did something spiritual to Funny Face, and they used a woman to achieve it,” he said during an interview

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

