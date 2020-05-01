- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor Funny Face has hinted his fans that he is planning to get married again days after it was revealed that he having problems with his new wife.

For some days now, Funny Face has gone haywire on social media.

Funny Face threatened to reveal deep secrets of his colleagues Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke daring them to come out and say ‘FIM’.

It was later discovered that Funny Face was having a problem with his new wife who also happens to be the mother of his twins Ella and Bella and the trio are the cause of the fight.

According to some close sources, the wife has allegedly packed out of Funny’s house.

After the issue came to light, a fan of the actor advised that since he is always having issues with woman then he shouldn’t go in for another wife again.

But in his response, he stated that he will go in for another wife and would once again choose big buttock with curves over the slim girls.

He didn’t end there as he continued by saying his brother Emmanuel Adebayor has given him enough money to fight Lil Win after which he will use the money left to go in for another wife.

