Entertainment

Funny Face explains why he insulted his baby mama and her mom with their private parts

By RASHAD
Funny Face explains why he insulted his baby mama, Ama Vanessa and her mother
Funny Face explains why he insulted his baby mama, Ama Vanessa and her mother
Funny Face has reacted to the audio of him insulting not just his baby mama, Ama Vanessa but also the woman who gave birth to Vanessa.

To make it worse, Funny Face insulted the womanhood of not just his baby mama but also his mother inlaw in a disgusting manner.

SEE HERE: Aboa, Kwasia!-Funny Face goes dirty on baby mama and mother in new video

In the voice note, he ordered the mother of his twins to play the voice note to her mother so that she will know he does not give a damn about them.

It was total disrespect and from what the mother has said to GhPage TV, “this is not the first time Funny Face has insulted her; He does it whenever he feels like”.

Watch the video below

Well, Funny Face has reacted to Ama Vanessa’s interview with GhPage and explain his side of the story in a post on his Instagram page.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

According to Funny Face, he insulted the woman and her daughter after Vanessa sent him a voice not calling him useless.

SEE ALSO: Funny Face pulled a gun on me and even shot his dog-Baby Mama

To prove his claim, Funny Face has released the supposed audio of Ama Vanessa insulting him to back his claims.

He even claims the audio is not even the full audio sent to him and he will drop all if his baby Mama, Vanessa dares him.

Listen to the audio below

Even so, netizens are wondering why he will insult his mother-in-law when it was the daughter who insulted him and not the woman herself. Well, time will unravel it all.

Source:GHPAGE

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
