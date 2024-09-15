type here...
News

Funny Face insults his daughters and disowns them over claims that he’s not thier biologival father

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, known for his ongoing public struggles with mental health, has caused a stir after disowning his three children, including twin girls Ella and Bella, whom he shares with his baby mama, Vanessa.

In a new video that has surfaced online, the comic actor shockingly denied being the biological father of the twins.

According to him, Vanessa’s alleged infidelity casts doubt on the paternity of all three of their children.

Grid of Funny-Face-and-vanessa
Funny-Face-and-vanessa

According to Funny Face, Vanessa cheated on him frequently, which he believes makes it more likely that other men fathered the children she claims are his.

In the video, Funny Face called for Vanessa to undergo a DNA test with the children to prove their paternity once and for all.

The comedian, who had previously been vocal about his desperate attempts to gain access to his daughters, now appears to be distancing himself entirely from them.

Source:GHpage

Sunday, September 15, 2024
