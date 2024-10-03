type here...
News

Funny Face insults Stonebwoy’s late mother plus her private part (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Funny Face who just got out of rehab has mercilessly descended on Stonebwoy and his innocent late mother.

In a trending video, Funny Face insulted Stonebwoy’s late mother while tagging the dancehall musician as ungrateful.

As alleged by Funny Face, he once financially assisted Stonebwoy but the musician has turned his back on him.

As if attacking Stonebwoy’s late mother wasn’t enough, Funny Face also described Dr Louisa as ashawo.

He vowed to have intercourse with her as a payback to Stonebwoy’s ungratefulness.

Source:GHpage

