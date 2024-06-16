Funny Face is a big liar – Vanessa exposes baby daddy big time plus secrets (Video)

Recall that Funny Face took to the internet a few weeks ago to accuse Vanessa of not allowing her to see her kids.

As alleged by the actor, he travelled from Accra to Kumasi to see his kids but was denied by Vanessa.

In an explosive self-made video, Funny Face additionally alleged that he has been seeing Vaness GHS 1,100 at the end of every month to take care of the kids because he’s currently unemployed and not financially buoyant.

Funny Face also threatened to release videos and chats about Vanessa having an affair with another man while she was still pregnant for him.

Reacting to the accusations for the first time, Vanessa has described Funny Face as a liar.

Speaking with Trouble Man Carlos and other GH TikTokers based abroad, Vanessa refused Funny Face’s claims of not allowing him to see their kids.

Vanessa said Funny Face never travelled from Accra to Kumasi to see their kids.

As claimed by her, Funny Face has decided to soil her reputation on social media just because he knows she’s a quiet person and will never talk back at him.

While speaking, Vanessa emphatically stated that she has never denied or barred Funny Face from seeing their children.

