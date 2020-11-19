- Advertisement -

The troubles of comic actor Funny Face seems to be taking another turn as other personalities have joined it to either blast him or advice him to stop the banter with his baby mama.

Movie producer Ola Michael has joined the fight and has used some strong words on Funny Face describing him as a liar and someone who needs needs help because he is sick in the head.

Speaking on Neat FM with Abena Moet about Funny Face’s ongoing fight with his baby mama, he stated that he is yet to understand why Funny Face who told the whole world he was having issues with his baby mama would go behind and imprenante her again.

Abena Moet on the other hand disclosed that Ghanaians have been sympatizing with Funny Face for a long time ever since the issue with Vanessa Ama who happens to be his baby mama started months ago.

But after it was revealed that she is pregnant for him again, they are disappointed and surprised that he could go back to impregnant someone he claimed he was done with.

Watch the video below:

The comic actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, has been having a very public and dirty fight with the mother of his twins, who is pregnant with another kid for him.

As it stands now, Ghanaians are still in a dilema as to whether which of the two is saying the truth about their relationship since they all claimed they were abused in the relationship.