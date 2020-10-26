Not long ago, Funny Face admitted to Ghanaians that he went through severe depression but he has come out of the depression now. This news got all his fans very excited.

But it appears his fooling and comedy that he is known for is still intact. Just a few weeks after he was seen being over Jackie Appiah at the launch of Adonko Next Level which got everyone talking, he has started it again on Instagram.

It’s really unknown where and when Funny Face got the opportunity to kiss Jackie Appiah but he is all over social media bragging about kissing the actress.

In a post on her Instagram page, Funny Face blessed the day his lips touched the lips of Jackie Appiah and according to him, they kissed in sweet harmony.

Funny Face sharing a photo of the beautiful Ghanaian actress wrote:

“GYE NYAME “ ??@jackieappiah I bless da day my lips touched ur lips and we kissed in sweet harmony ?????? according to da ordinance of TRUE LOVE my sweet @jackieappiah … pls when will we kiss again .. or u said only in movies .. for real life paaaa di3r .. make I go to Heblews or make I pass by Eccresiaaances … saaaaawwwwww ???? love u my @jackieappiah .. OSEBOR u are Warned !! ? if I spark on you .. you go feel da heat soon .. ? “ EI GO OVER YOU “ ??

Funny Face Kiss Jackie Appiah

By the way, the twins o Funny Face who was taken him from pushing him tin depression has been returned to him by his baby mama. We wish him well.