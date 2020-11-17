Funny Face made me abort one of my pregnancies – Baby Mama reveals (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The baby mama of comic actor Funny Face identified as Vanessa has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage and has made some shocking revelations about her relationship with the actor.

For the past few days, Funny Face has been trending in the news following his attack on former television personality turned counselor Maame Asiedu Yeboah where he accused her of being the mastermind behind his break up with his baby mama.

We know that Funny Face has twins with his baby mama Vanessa who is also nine months pregnant with the child for him.

Speaking with Ghpage from her base in Kumasi, Vanessa revealed that the comic actor forced her to have an abortion after she got pregnant again few month after the birth of their twins.

Watch the video below:

Vanessa made it clear that she couldn’t bare it any longer she just decided to leave him because upon all the sacrifices she has done for him, he still doesn’t respect her.