Funny Face has a mental problem, he needs help – Kofi Asamoah says

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
In the wake of the social media brawl between comic actor Funny Face aka ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ and his colleagues in the movie industry namely Lilwin, Bismark the Joke and Kalyboss, there has been a number of voices that have reacted to this.

READ ALSO: Funny Face hints of getting a new wife

In the latest, popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah of KOFAS MEDIA has said Funny Face’s recent harangue on social media is not normal.

Kofi Asamoah

Speaking with Ola Michael in an interview on Neat FM, Kofi Asamoah disclosed the comedian is having a mental problem.

According to him,Funny Face needs physiological assistance thus it should been as soon as possible because he is loosing his ‘mind’.

He lamented how issues relating to mental health are regarded in this country.

READ ALSO: Lilwin disappoints fans in his response to Funny Face

In his further take on the subject, Kofi Asamoah said many people didn’t take Funny Face serious and failed to pay attention to him when he said he is going through emotional trauma in one of his videos posted online.

He pleaded to health experts and psychologists help Funny Face to overcome this difficult situation in his life.

Do you agree with Kofi Asamoah on this one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

