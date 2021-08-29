- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been involved in a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

In a video posted to his Instagram page in the early hours of Sunday, August 29, 2021, Funny Face said he was en route Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to visit his baby mama, Vannessa and their children.

The Cow and Chicken actor indicated that the purpose of his trip was to go and officially apologise and make peace with his yet-to-be in-laws following his fall out with their daughter.

Narrating his ordeal, he said he had a closed shave with death at Bonsu Junction after one careless driver in an articulator truck nearly rammed his car but managed to swerve the huge vehicle.

Funny Face was driving in a white Porsche with registration number SEA 1 -13, gifted to him by Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, in 2020.

The actor took a video tour around the car after the crash to show the extent of damage done to it. Three out four the tyres had been deflated with the rims badly destroyed.

He shared the video with a caption, saying: “I was crossed by an “ Articulator “ I had to swerve him .. Nearly died !! Hmmm .. WHO JAH BLESS NO MAN CURSE !! NANA YAW ODURO BOATENG BENSON RICHMOND … you have suffered in dis life. BUT JEHOVAH will always watch your back !! Forever to JEHOVAH alone be da glory”

See the video below

.