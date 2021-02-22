Funny Face needs his kids and someone to warm his bed; not a psychiatrist- Mona Gucci

- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci has questioned the Ofankor Circuit court’s decision to commit Funny Face to a mental facility and has insisted that all he needs is his kids.

In an appearance on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, Mona maintained that the court’s decision was wrong.

In her opinion, Funny Face should be allowed to see his kids and that would calm him down.

Making reference to the comedic actor’s social media posts, Mona expressed that it could be inferred that he missed his kids.

The presenter added that what seems like a mental breakdown of the actor could be salvaged by giving him access to his kids.

She added that Funny Face also misses Vanessa and needs her to warm his bed.

The host of the Linkup with Mona Gucci show on Kantanka TV recalled that Funny Face himself had mentioned in one of his videos that he misses his favorite Doggy Style from Vanessa.