Funny Face has been through hell for the past two months and it appears to have ended. The popular comedian has found a new woman.

It’s either Funny Face is just not lucky with women or there is something fundamentally wrong with him when it comes to women.

All the women in his life end up leaving him for one reason or the other. The latest incident where his baby mama fled his house with his twins pushed him into severe depression.

He became something else on social media and blamed his problem on the love for big booty women.

Well, Funny Face is out of depression and he is all over social media introducing a new lady as the woman who helped him out of depression.

He has assured her of his undying love. He claims he will love her forever. Part of his statement on a video he shared grinding the new girl reads:

“… thank you to Hajia 40/40 inside Kasoa .. when I went through my depression moment and felt like giving up .. she has been a friend indeed .. love you Hajia 40/40 and is for life”

He will be crying on social media soon ?? pic.twitter.com/wD9UOILNNd — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) July 2, 2020

Well, we hope they are just friends and if indeed they are together now, we hope it doesn’t end in tears like it always does.