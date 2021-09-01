- Advertisement -

Funny Face has taken to Instagram to flaunt the expensive white Porsche gifted to him by Adebayor after it got repaired within 5 days after it was involved in an accident.

Funny Face, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway. He was journeying to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to visit his baby mama, Vannessa and their children.

In a video shared online, the Ghanaian comedian who prides himself as ‘The Children President’ said he nearly died at Bonsu Junction after one reckless driver in an articulator truck nearly crashed his car.

He further revealed that he was able to swerve the huge vehicle escaping unhurt, but his car got damaged by the severe crash of the articulator truck.

Well, the actor, in just 5 days after the near-fatal accident has got his damaged car fixed, appearing all-new just like its initial state when it was first gifted to him by Emmanuel Adebayor.

He shared the video of the car back on the road with a caption,:??? “ GYE NYAME “ ??? THE WHITE TIGER ? BACK ON THE ROAD after five days break .. to get a new jaw and teeth ?.. with a wicked lighting Dat catches witches ???? SAAAW .. POWER OF MONEY ? ? .. forever to JEHOVAH alone be all da glory ?????? .. SIKA Y3 D3 AWURADI .. some years ago .. like it will take 30 years to get it Fixed and back and better on da road again . 5 days Miracle ?