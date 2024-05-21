Funny Face receives two hot slaps from his baby mama – Comedian drops deep allegations and cry

Reacting to Medikal’s viral divorce saga with Fella Makafui that has taken over social media trends.

Funny Face who claims to have suffered various forms of physical abuse inside his own house from his baby mama has taken to the internet to share his supposed experience.

In a post which the self-styled children presented authored to stand in solidarity with the estranged rapper, Funny Face alleged that his baby mama Vanessa once held him by the neck and landed massive slaps on him simultaneously.

According to Funny Face, despite sheltering Vaness and feeding her on top, she still abused him and later lied on the internet that he was the one who had subjected her to severe beatings.

As emphasised by Funny Face, he trusts Medikal’s side of the story because he has been a victim of such before in the hands of Vanessa.

Funny Face was triggered to publicly share this information after a video of Medikal drinking tea at the sea surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, Fella has issued a press statement to notify her fans and loved ones that her issue with Medikal will be resolved at the law court.

