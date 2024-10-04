type here...
News

Funny Face recruits school children to help him insult Stonebwoy & his late mother (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Ghanaian musician Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popular as Funny Face, has pounced on Stonebwoy as his new victim.

The embattled comedian, who was reportedly released from a mental health facility after his recent episode, has returned to his old habits of abusing celebrities online.

Initially, he accused Stonebwoy of causing the collapse of his friendship with legendary former Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face

In a new video, the comedian launched a new attack on Stonebwoy.

Funny Face, heralded as the Children’s President walked into a group of schoolchildren fascinated to meet him.

The comedian incited the kids against Stonebwoy and recorded a video. He scolded the kids and described them with unprintable words after they fulfilled his request.

The disturbing video has brought to the fore conversations about his mental health challenges and the need for him to take a break from the camera.

Source:GHpage

Friday, October 4, 2024
Accra
