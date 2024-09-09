type here...
Funny Face refers to his former manager as a evil person

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian comedian Funny Face after suffering a relapse earlier today has described his former manager identified as Genesis as an evil person.

In the last few years, Genesis who was a member of the defunct music group D2 after failing to secure the top spot in the music industry took on the managerial role of Funny Face.

The two had always been together until Funny Face’s first arrest in Kasoa after a video of him and the police surfaced on social media with Genesis playing a vital role in leading to his release.

Genesis, during his time as manager for Funny Face even featured in some of the comedian’s series that aired on TV until they parted ways.

Well, in a write-up on his social media page, Funny Face blamed Genesis for being an evil person and the reason why he(Funny Face) is in this current state.

He posted: ” GYE NYAME” ?? … Agye Ta .. asaannn Agye Goonnnnn !! Now de3r the fight against mental health .. ” APASCA !! Koraaa ! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? N.B + THIS IS AN ” ACT ” IS CALLED ” DEPRESSION ” … CHILDREN ALL OVER THE WORLD ? use my life as a living testimony and never make the mistakes I made in life .. STAY AWAY FROM WOMEN WITH BIG BORTORssssss and EVIL FRIENDS LIKE GENESIS .. other Dan you will be like me .. you can’t sleep … You can’t get ur life back together… You move 10 steps forward .. den you come back 100 steps .. OH YAW BOATENG !! Hmmmm .. ????????????????????? IT IS WELL ????…. Stillllllll TO GOD BE THE GLORY ???

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

