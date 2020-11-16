- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has released new videos to prove that he was indeed abused by his baby mama.

The comic actor shared videos on social media where his baby mama was raining insults on him.

Funny Face’s baby mama known as Vanessa was seen holding him by the neck and also using abusive words on him.

The comedian, in turn, looked on as family members restrained Vanessa from attacking him.

Watch the videos below;

For some time now, Funny Face has shared how his marriage to Vanessa collapsed and his twin girls taken from him.

He explained that he has been denied visits to his children, Ella and Bella and accused some of his colleagues for being the brain behind his baby mama’s action.

Recently, he accused Maame Yeboah Asiedu of ruining his marriage with Vanessa.

According to the comic actor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu turned his baby mama against him under the pretense of counseling her.

Funny Face used unprintable words on the marriage counselor and threatened to expose her.