Funny Face reveals how his friend allegedly chopped Fella ‘wotowoto’ while she was still married to Medikal

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has ignited a storm on social media with shocking allegations against Fella Makafui – Allegeing one of his friends slept with her while she was still married to Medikal.

According to Funny Face, he’s very happy his friend slept with Fella because Medikal also slept with his baby mama Vanessa on three different occasions.

In a fresh and lengthy post, he admitted to harbouring this information for some time but decided to reveal it now.

The self-styled “children’s president” expressed deep frustration and betrayal, suggesting that Medikal’s actions were part of a broader pattern of infidelity involving Vanessa.

Funny Face

One of the most explosive parts of Funny Face’s post is his intention to conduct a DNA test on his twins.

The comedian suspects that Medikal might be the biological father of his children, adding another layer of complexity to the already contentious situation.

Funny Face did not stop at these accusations. He also mocked Medikal for his marriage to actress Fella Makafui, whom he derogatorily referred to as an “ashawo” (prostitute).

He went further to claim that Karma had its way by causing Medikal’s marital issues, implying that Fella had divorced him.

These allegations by Funny Face have yet to be addressed by Medikal and Fella Makafui, but they have certainly captured the attention of the public and the media.

