Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng known in the showbiz industry as Funny Face has shared a photo of his mental report after some fans of his begged him to go for a check-up.

It would be remembered that last year the comic actor launched an attack on the mother of his children Ama Vanessa and her parents which got social media buzzing with his fans and some people asking him to seek medical attention.

In the wake of his rant, his best friend and Togolese international Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor cautioned him to desist from insulting and disgracing him baby mama in public but Funny Face paid deaf ears to his advice.

Well, after the persistant comment from fans for him to seek medical attention, the children president listened.

Sharing a report from the Korle-Bu teaching hospital, it was clearly stated that he was admitted at the Psychiatric Department of their facility on December 10, 2020, and was discharged on December 14, 2020.

The report reads: “The above-named is a client to our facility. He was admitted on the 10th of December 2020 and discharged on the 14th of December 2020 because his condition remarkably improved. He has been scheduled for follow up visits,”

Funny Face has launched a new attack on his baby mama again and we are tempted to say he is suffering a relapse and should go back to see his doctor before things get out of hands.