Home Entertainment Funny Face sheds tears as he rain curses on Lilwin, Sandra Ababio...
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Funny Face sheds tears as he rain curses on Lilwin, Sandra Ababio & Kalybos

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor, Funny Face has again attacked Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Sandra Ababio, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke in a new video which has gone viral.

Funny Face who did not mince words, rained curses and insults at these actors for peddling lies against him and also tarnishing his image.

Amidst tears, Funny Face cursed his colleague actors and vowed to expose all their secrets if he is dared.

“I have cursed all those insulting me without knowing what I am going through. I am giving all these haters a period of seven years, they will lose whatever they desire in this life. You will all go through my pain and if Liwin, Sandra Ababio, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke dares me, I will expose their secrets”, Funny Face fired.

ALSO READ: Funny Face attack Lilwin’s girl Sandra Ababio for spreading lie about him

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Funny Face attacks Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin as he exposes dirty secrets

Funny Face also vowed to deal with anyone who wants to destroy him and will leave no stone unturned this time round.

This brawl between these comic actors started after Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin stated in an interview that Funny Face does not deserve to be crowned Ghana’s favourite comedian.

These actors exchanged harsh words but later decided to let peace prevail but it seems the ‘beef’ has been rekindled.

This time around, Funny Face involved two of his friends in the movie industry, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke describing them as betrayers.

However, the Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor who is also a very good friend of Funny Face has pledged his support to him in his fight against these actors.

Previous articleHow Ghanaians reacted to the allegation from fmr. Jnr pastor that Obinim asked him to sleep with his sister
Next articleTB Joshua goes to the mountain to pray for direction on COVID-19

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fiifi Pratt quits Rainbow Radio, joins Kingdom+ 101.9FM

Toni Kusi -
Radio personality Fiifi Pratt has joined Kingdom + 101.9FM and is set to take over the airwaves from 1st May 2020 on...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin disappoints fans in his response to Funny Face

Mr. Tabernacle -
In an earlier post published few moments, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin finally reacted to Funny Face after he said he was going to expose him,...
Read more
Entertainment

Prayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

Mr. Tabernacle -
Archbishop Duncan Williams, the general overseer of Action Chapel International has disclosed that the only thing that can put a stop to...
Read more
Entertainment

Angry Funny Face hits back at Lilwin again as he drops a bombshell

Mr. Tabernacle -
It's getting hotter and interesting. The beef between the two comic actors is generating to another level where each one wants to...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin react as he throws a subtle shot at Funny Face after he dared him to say ‘Fim’

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin is not taking it lightly with colleague actor Funny Face and is ready to challenge him on any...
Read more
Entertainment

Efia Odo’s new pictures on social media spark pregnancy rumours – See photos

Mr. Tabernacle -
Your number one news hub Ghpage.com has come across photos of popular socialite, video vixen and actress Andrea Owusu aka Efia Odo.
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has started having problems in his new marriage

Qwame Benedict -
Favorite actor and comedian Funny Face yesterday morning burst on social media accusing his colleagues Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Lil Win, and...
Read more
Nigeria News

Davido calls Mercy John and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Qwame Benedict -
OBO boss Davido has sparked up controversy on social media after calling actress Mercy John and her husband Prince Okojie wicked people.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News