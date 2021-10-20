type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFunny Face speaks for the first time from police cells
Entertainment

Funny Face speaks for the first time from police cells

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face speaks for the first time from police cells
Funny Face and Shatta Wale
Comic actor Funny Face has spoken for the first time from police cells.

The actor was arrested days ago after an interview on KOFI TV by the police for threatening to kill his baby mama in a viral video.

According to what we gathered, Funny Face was arrested based on the orders of the IGP and his effort to secure bail was turned down by the police.

Well, a new video sighted on social media, shows Funny Face in police cells with another prisoner.

Funny Face real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng sent a shout out to Shatta Wale following his arrest by the Ghana Police for deceiving the country that he has been shot by unknown gunmen in East Legon.

Watch the video below:

Funny took time out to talk about his depression saying its controlling him but he would soon bounce back to normal.

Source:Ghpage

