Children President Funny Face is gradually loosing it as he has reignited his fight with the mother of his children Ama Vanessa.

As it stands now, what actually brought about this second fight still remains a secret. But the comic actor’s behaivour these days raises a lot of questions with fans and followers questioning if everything is alright with him.

Although he has shared a proof of being admitted in a mental facility for some days and has been declared fit by the medical practioners, a lot of his fans are asking him to go for check up again since his depression this period is something else.

Sadly, a new video that has popped up online has Funny Face dabbling in the sand – fetching sand and pouring it over his head!

Watch the video below:

This is not cool any more. Man needs to seek attention fast before things get worse.