Funny Face doesn't take care of his mother – Baby Mama

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face and Vanessa Ama
The baby mama of popular comic actor Funny Face has broken her silence and has dropped some revelations in the wake of their marital issues.

Funny Face and baby mama known as Vanessa have for the past few months been having issues which was revealed by the actor himself on his social media page where he went a notch higher to call on people to help him get his baby mama to bring their twins.

According to Vanessa who granted an interview to Ghpage, revealed upon all that Funny Face shows off on social media, he doesn’t take care of his biological mother.

Vanessa stated that all the treatment she had from Funny Face was just a tip of the iceberg because he does worse to him his mother.

The mother of twins who disclosed that she spent some few days at the house of Funny Face’s mother after she left his house with their twins.

During her stay in the house, it was there she got to know the woman was getting anything from his son who always has been claiming he loves his mother on social media.

She said in the morning, Funny Face mother would ask what she and her twins would eat after which she would tell her she is not having money but then go in to borrow foodstuffs so they could eat.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Vanessa played an audio alleged to be that of Funny Face’s mother complaining she is just surviving and hanging on because of the grace of God because she was sick but has no money to get her medication.

Watch the video below:

This is a serious allegation levelled at the comic actor and we hope he comes out to deny or confirm this since his baby mama claims he does things for only the cameras.

TODAY

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
