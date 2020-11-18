type here...
Funny Face takes off pictures of his twin daughters from his wall

By Lizbeth Brown
Funny-Face
Funny-Face
The ongoing drama between popular Comedian Funny Face and his baby mama has taken a new turn.

The comic actor who is obviously not happy about the turn of event has extended his fury to his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

In a video he shared on social media, Funny Face stated that he has tried all means to protect his daughter but now, his health is deteriorating.

According to Funny Face, anytime he sees pictures of his daughters he goes crazy so for his sanity, he has to take their pictures off his wall.

“Girls, you will one day understand that daddy gave his all. Daddy is protecting you but now my health is deteriorating. The more I see you girls, the more I go crazy. Your mother has set out to kill me. I am done, I am tired”, Funny Face stated.

It can be recalled that few days ago, Funny Face accused marriage counselor, Maama Yeboah Asiedu for ruining her marriage to his baby mama, Vanessa.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

According to Funny Face, Maame Yeboah Asiedu turned his baby mama against him and also released videos showing how his baby mama abused him.

Vanessa, in reacting to this allegations revealed how Funny Face abused him on several occasions.

Source:GHPAGE

