Funny Face threatens to drop video; Says Vanessa was sleeping with another man while she was pregnant

Funny Face has accused his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, of sleeping with another man while she was 3 months pregnant for him.

According to Funny Face, he has video evidence as well as chats to buttress his claims.

Funny Face was triggered to drop these allegations following Vanessa’s revelation that she got a new boyfriend despite being pregnant with the comic actor.

Vanessa made this public disclosure during an exclusive interview on RTV.

According to her, when her relationship with Yaw Boateng (Funny Face) broke down, she was still heavily pregnant at the time but that did not stop her from entering into an all-new amorous relationship.

In the exclusive interview, Vanessa Nicole revealed that she was married.

According to her, she met her husband while she was still carrying Funny Face’s twins.

“I have a husband who loves and cherishes me. I started dating the man I am married to while I was pregnant. At the time, Funny Face had broken up with me so I decided to enter into a new relationship, she said.

The confession made by Vanessa Nicole gives credence to Funny Face’s assertion that she was a cheat who went about sleeping with other men.

