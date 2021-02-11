Actor Funny Face has revealed he is going to be a filty rich very soon thanks to the Ghana Police Service.

The comic actor days ago got arrested by the police for unlawfully firing 21 shots at his Kasoa residence following a fight between himself and some hood boys.

Funny Face revealed that he was brutally assaulted while at the Kasoa Millieum City Police Station by the policemen themselves after they arrested him in a ‘Rambo style’ in town.

Many people doubted his claim saying he was just making things up just to get sympathy from his fans and followers.

Later he dropped a video of how the police personnels arrested him in the full glare of the public.

The video got many people bashing the police for not treating Funny Face well asking if that was how they even treat criminals who have been found guilty.

Some told him to sue the police and that is what he has done and he is now demanding five million dollars from the police for maltreating him.

He shared a video of himself dancing and captioned it: “My mood now ? knowing very well am abt to be filthy rich from some fools called GHAyana police .. Am suing dem 5 million dollars ? ???? or @funnyfansofficial ….. u say make we increase am ? ??????????????????????????? my left ear sef Dey pain me .. my vision is blared .. I can’t see well … only women pioto i dey see well ? saaaaawwwwww .. now we catch KWadeeiii level … USA USA USA USA .. yabodam fucking ?????? stilllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ ???? “ GYE NYAME “ ??? @funnyfansofficial we are RICH ?????????????? @brashizzle is da hype man ????”

See screenshot below:

Funny Face post