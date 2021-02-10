Funny Face turns heat on Prince David Osei; threatens to expose him

Funny face has been in the news for no pleasant news lately and his latest victim to rain insults on is actor Prince David Osei.

From a harmless comment, the actor posted under the Instagram post of the self-acclaimed children’s president generated another outburst from the comedian who many have reckoned may be depressed.

Funny face described David Osei as someone who has consistently been sleeping with young girls and has been making the girls abort pregnancies.

This was after David Osei commented under Funny Face’s post with the prayer emoji to sympathize with the comedian in the difficult times he is going through.

Funny Face replied with very bad words to the actor suggesting he does not need his prayers, especially after he teamed up with Lilwin and Kalybos to bring him down.

FIND BELOW A SCREENSHOTS OF THE POSTS;