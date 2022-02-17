- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comedian Nana Yaw Boateng Oduro known in the showbiz circles as Funny Face has officially apologized to media personality Bola Ray after paying a visit to him in his office.

Readers are aware of the fact that some months ago, Funny Face who was battling depression rained insults on the boss of EIB Network for allegedly neglecting him when he needed him most.

Funny Face who wasn’t well as at that time used unprintable words on Bola Ray and even dragged his(Bola Ray’s) mother into the picture.

Months down the line, Funny Face having realised his mistake paid a visit to the office of Bola Ray to formally apologize to him.

In a post on social media, Funny Face shared a photo with Bola Ray and his manager and shared a caption of what transpired at the meeting.

His post reads: “??? “ GYE NYAME “ ??? met with @bolarayofficial this afternoon with my manager @iamgenesis_gmp to apologize to him personally for da disrespect i showed towards him during my Trauma ?? .. To @e_adebayor and @faddick pls find a place in ur heart to forgive me , am really sorry ????? .. coming to you all personally to apologize too … ??.”

See his post below: