A lady claiming to be the sister of the baby mama of Funny Face Vanessa Nicole has accused the comic actor of trying to use his last daughter for money rituals.

Since Funny Face lost his sanity a few weeks ago, many people have come out to claim the possible reason why he was gradually losing his sense and attacking everyone.

Earlier, a Pastor said that he took wee toffee from someone and then Bishop Ajagurajah also came out to say a lady had cursed him.

Now the new story from his alleged baby mama’s sister is that he wanted to use his daughter for quick money but things backfired and the results are what we are seeing on social media from Funny Face.

According to the lady, Funny Face had taken his last daughter to several spiritualists in an attempt to use her for blood money popularly known as Sika Duro but Vanessa’s father turned it on the comic actor.

She claimed that Vanessa’s father is also a spiritualist and saw what the actor was trying to do so he quickly stepped in and reversed the evil plan of Funny Face.

