Comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known Funny Face from the look of things can’t take it anymore on the issue with his ex-wife as he has again taken to social media to send a message to her.

Its obvious that ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ Funny Face is going through a lot after his ex-wife bolted with his loved twins, Ella and Bella.

In a new video on social media, the comic actor angrily has issued a stern warning to his ex-wife and mother-in-law to bring his daughters, giving them one-week ultimatum to return his daughters else he will go beserk.

According to Funny Face, his ex-wife by name Ama Vanessa should be careful since the same people pushing her to take certain decisions are the same people mocking her adding that she might ruin the future of the children for him if she doesn’t listen to his advice.

He threatened to expose her should she come out to make any comment or react to anything regarding his daughters or about him. Funny Face revealed he has many videos and audios as pieces of evidence to bring her down.