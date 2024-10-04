type here...
Funny Face’s baby mama fires him; Exposed him over DNA test results (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa Nicole has finally reacted to the comic actor’s claim that a DNA test he conducted showed that he’s not the biological father of his twin daughters.

Just a few days ago, Funny Face resurfaced on social media after checking into rehab for some days.

According to the actor, he wanted to inform his followers officially that he has conducted a DNA test and the results are in.

He continued that when he started to talk about doing a DNA test on his girls some people were kicking against it saying it wasn’t going to make sense because everyone knows he is the biological father of the girls.

Grid of Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-Nicole
Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-Nicole

Well, he has news for such people and it’s that he had conducted the test and the results show that he is not the father of all the girls.

However, Vanessa has dismissed the claims insisting that Funny Face is lying.

According to Vanessa, how did Funny Face conclude that he’s not the father of Ella and Bella without conducting a proper DNA test?

Source:GHpage

