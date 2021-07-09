- Advertisement -

The heavily endowed ex-wife of Ghanaian comedian Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, who tagged him as a ‘2-minute man’ is reportedly set to remarry this month.

In a latest information making the rounds, it’s being alleged that Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim has found love again and is planning to walk down the aisle with her new man.

Instagram blogger, Aba the Great shared the secretive news, saying “Funny Face ex-wife Elizabeth, the one who declared him 2mins man, ties knot this month. Congratulations to her, we muuuueve!!”.

Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim went their separate ways after their marriage broke down beyond repair in August 2017.

The two ex-spouses made counter-allegations against each other for weeks, following the collapse of their relationship, until issues surrounding them watered down and became history.

Nana Adjoa Ntim accused Funny Face of only being a talkative who fired ‘weak stroke’ in bed on his entire ‘night duties’.

“I am beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.”

“My ex-husband is ‘suffering’ and I had cautioned [him] on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me,” Nana Adwoa was quoted to have said.

Funny Face on the other hand described his marriage to his ex-wife as useless, saying that he was only lured by her hips and big backside.

He also told the world that his ex-wife committed over 36 unpardonable sins which nearly forced him to commit suicide.