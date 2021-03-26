- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has taken to his handle to express his happiness after his name got featured in one of the new creative arts textbooks available for primary schools.

His name was part of the list of Ghanaian celebrities and their occupations.

Elated with his new success just a few weeks after his stay in a psychiatric hospital, he wrote a lengthy post sharing the story of how he once told his friend who is now late that one-day Ghanaian kids would study about him.

He posted: “NewLife#NewBeginning#StartingAllOverAgain … Children are learning abt the #CHILDRENPRESIDENT .. I remember.. when I won da Radio Gold’s TOLI MASTER 2006 .. I told a friend who is no more among da living today .. dat one day .. Children will Learn abt me and won’t make da mistakes I made in life .. we both laughed abt it .. cos dat time where to sleep sef was a problem .. today like joke like joke .. it has and it’s coming to pass .. Rest In Peace “ Tommy “ hope I made u proud ?.. shine on bro .. u still live in my heart ?? Never give up on ur dreams .. it’s very Possible ! TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY ???”

See screenshot below: