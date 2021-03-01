type here...
GhPage Entertainment Funny Face's stay at the psychiatric hospital extended by a month
Entertainment

Funny Face’s stay at the psychiatric hospital extended by a month

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face's stay at the psychiatric hospital extended by a month
Funny Face
- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face who was weeks ago sent to the psychiatric hospital by a court for two weeks is now expected to spend one month in addition.

Funny Face who has been battling with some mental issue for months now and his fight with the Ghana police following his arrest and subsiquent detention was to appear before court today for the second time.

The actor failed to show up for his court sitting which prompted the Judge to find out why he failed to show up at the court.

According to a report filed by UTV, the prosecuter handling the case told the court Funny Face was not too good to appear before the court today.

It explained that the doctors of the psychiatric hospital has written to inform them that he is not fit to be in court.

The explaination from the prosecutor informed the courts decision to increase his stay at the psychiatric hospittal for extra one month for him to get better.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 1, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
4.2mph
0 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News