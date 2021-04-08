Funnyface set out rules for attendees of his upcoming marriage ceremony

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor Funnyface has set out rules and regulations for people who will be attending the engagement ceremony with his Baby Mama, Vanessa.

According to Funnyface, he does not have enough money to ensure that everyone who will be at his marriage ceremony gets food to eat.

With this, the Ghanaian actor has stipulated that during his marriage ceremony, friends, fans and followers should be prepared to bring along their own food as he cannot serve everyone.

He indicated that very soon he will storm Kumasi to bring his lover, Vannesa to Accra to live happily ever.

Considering his status, he anticipates a huge number on the regard of a number of people who will be attending the marriage ceremony which has made this necessary.

