type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFunnyface set out rules for attendees of his upcoming marriage ceremony
Entertainment

Funnyface set out rules for attendees of his upcoming marriage ceremony

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor Funnyface has set out rules and regulations for people who will be attending the engagement ceremony with his Baby Mama, Vanessa.

According to Funnyface, he does not have enough money to ensure that everyone who will be at his marriage ceremony gets food to eat.

With this, the Ghanaian actor has stipulated that during his marriage ceremony, friends, fans and followers should be prepared to bring along their own food as he cannot serve everyone.

He indicated that very soon he will storm Kumasi to bring his lover, Vannesa to Accra to live happily ever.

Considering his status, he anticipates a huge number on the regard of a number of people who will be attending the marriage ceremony which has made this necessary.

“ GYE NYAME “ #NewBeginning#StartingAllOverAgain#NewLife ?? This is how am Entering Kumasi and specifically my Father – in law’s ( JAH WISDOM ) house ????? ? to go take VANNESSA and my children back home .. dat day it will be like Chinese Film ? ? .. am still preparing financially cos if I joke .. I can’t feed da people dat will come to da Engagement before da wedding .. ? millions of followers .. ok #FunnyFans let’s strike a deal .. Ya’ll will come with ur own food and drinks .. dat day it’s ( OUR DAY ) ????? just can’t wait ?? #VANDAMME4VANNESSA# stillllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ simply put KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU”

Funny made this known on twitter page.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, April 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
70 %
4.5mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News