UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has lauded his newly signed artiste Feli Nuna for defending herself and other women in the creative industry against the sexual exploitation of women by managers and investors.

Feli Nuna had disagreed with Kwame A-Plus on United Showbiz on Saturday for suggesting that female musicians searching for people to invest money in their career should be willing to give in to the sexual demands of their financiers.

The back and forth resulted in the two trading insults on live TV after A-Plus questioned the relevance of Feli Nuna’s boyfriend if he could not finance her music career and had to seek investment from others.

“You have a wealthy boyfriend who does not work in the creative industry so he doesn’t put his money into your career. You then go to someone else to invest in your music and the individual proposes a sexual relationship with you, why should you be angry and not give in?” he asked.

“Does what you’re saying make sense?” Feli Nuna retorted, insisting that such advances towards women in exchange for help should not be condoned.

A-Plus who did not seem pleased with Nuna’s counter-statement responded: “What doesn’t make sense is your partner you call a boyfriend. He is a very fucking boy.”

Watch the video below

Reacting to Feli Nuna’s bravery on the primetime show, Fuse ODG wrote under the comment session of her photo captured in the studios of UTV saying:

“A Queen.. Ghana is lucky to have a powerful woman like you who can speak up and stand for all women with dreams! Out with the old mentality…in with the new mindset…I salute”

The Off Da Ground Records boss also took to Twitter to bemoan how A-Plus and other panellists on the show blatantly confirmed the “sex for investment” phenomenon in Ghana’s creative industry.

Fuse ODG signed Feli Nuna to his record label on July 12, 2021, and she appeared on United Showbiz to promote her latest song under her new management titled ‘Towel’.

Fuse’s response to the tense atmosphere on UTV confirms his unflinching support for the fiercely talented Ghanaian musician and performer.