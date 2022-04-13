- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG married his longtime girlfriend Karen at a private wedding ceremony in Accra.

The wedding was exclusive and only selected individuals were invited.

One of the highlights of the Karen and Fuse ODG’s wedding was the tears they shed when they shared their vows…

Karen said to Fuse ODG:

“You have loved me. Today, I promise to love you forever. I will respect you forever and I will honour you forever.”

“You’re the love of my life and I am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. You are my best friend, my London bridge.”

These words resulted in an instant outburst of emotion as the two shed tears.

Fuse ODG came down to Ghana to seal his love with his girlfriend Karen, and the wedding was a perfect description of pomp and pageantry.

Videos from the wedding ceremony show a very upbeat Fuse ODG who was happy to have made the woman he loves and adores his wife.

The wedding ceremony was graced by Kwame Bediako Cheddar, Sarkodie and other top dogs in politics and entertainment in Accra.

Read more about FUSE ODG’s wife Karen HERE.