Fuse ODG links up with Afronita and Abigail in London (Photos)

UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has met with dancers Afronita and Abigail in London.

The performers have forged new bonds after their performance on Britain’s Got Talent, where they danced to Fuse’s hit song “Antenna.”

Fuse was thrilled that the dancers selected his music for their performance on such a global stage in a previous interview with Hitz FM.

He promised to help the couple further their promotion of Ghanaian culture and development of their dancing skills.

As promised, he met the two dancers in London, and you could feel the excitement radiating from them.

Since he thinks Afronita is pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry, he praised her as a superstar.

See the photo below: