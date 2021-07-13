Fuse ODG signs Feli Nuna to his record label, Off Da Ground

- Advertisement -

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeats star Fuse ODG has signed talented Ghanaian female artiste Feli Nuna, born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, to his record label, Off Da Ground.

Fuse announced the signing of the young act in a statement attached to a short clip on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The caption of the video read: “Help me welcome this amazing talent to the ODG family. Let’s gooooo, it’s a worldwide movement”

Speaking about the signing in separate post, Fuse ODG further said: “Ghana is blessed with a lot of amazing female talents who need to be amplified and one of such is Feli Nuna. Feli Nuna is extremely talented and with the best resources, network at hand at Off Da Ground, we are ready to take her to the heights she deserves.”

An elated Feli Nuna in a tweet wrote: “Yess!! Welcome the first lady of OFF DA GROUND RECORDS ??.. We are about to take the world by it’s horns and ride it to the stars!??? Thrilled to be a part of the ODG family! Grateful for this next stage in my career. NEW MUSIC OUT SOON!!?Stay tuned. Edzoleme”.