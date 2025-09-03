Ga Mantse orders schools in Accra to teach Ga in schools

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiku Tsuru II has ordered all schools in the Ga community to make the teaching of Ga compulsory.

Amid the brouhaha surrounding the change of “Akwaaba” to “Oobake,” the Ga Manste has ordered both public and private schools in the Ga community to make the teaching of Ga compulsory.

Speaking at a cultural event, King Tackie, as he is popularly known, highlighted the relevance of teaching their language in schools—both private and public.

King Tackie believes that the tree should be trained when it is small, hence, the teaching of Ga in schools would help shape the youngsters very well.

According to him, should they refuse to do this, it would come to a time when the language would die off.

“Language is the vessel of culture. To lose it is to lose our story, our values and our identity”, he stated, adding that “teaching Ga and Dangme are not only about culture. It is about creating well-rounded, confident and high-achieving students”.

King Tackie believes that “Our children will learn better when they begin with what they know best- their own language “.

He stated emphatically that “This is a cultural necessity, not just an educational reform. If we do not act now, the risk of losing our language, and with it, our identity will only grow”.

