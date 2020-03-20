Pamela Odame is back into the news headlines and this time around it is about her tribal predilection when it comes to men.

The heavily busty and voluptuous Ghanaian actress and socialite in a video sighted by Ghpage.com said that unlike Asante men, Ga men are very stingy in relationships.

READ ALSO: Pamela Watara speaks on her alleged affair with Nana Aba’s baby daddy

She revealed this to Fiifi Pratt, a Ghanaian radio presenter based in the U.K during a recorded conversation on who is spending on her now.

When asked to talk about her new man who is rumored to be a Ga, she said: “Every girl likes money, me I don’t like Ga men, they are very stingy, they always want to prove they are wise but most are not smart”.

According to her, she is speaking from experience because she has ever dated Ga men. She eulogized Asante men as she disclosed that her new man is an Asante.

READ ALSO: Pamela Odame Watara speaks on her alleged relationship with Kofi Adjorlolo

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Pamela Odame stressed that men from the Ashanti Region are very kind in relationships and work hard to provide for their girlfriends if even they don’t have the means.





